East, Bates power Missouri to 101-79 romp over UAPB

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sean East II scored 21 points and Missouri breezed to a 101-79 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a season opener. East sank 7 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers and was 5-for-5 at the free-throw line for the Tigers. Nick Honor and reserve Tamar Bates both scored 18. Bates made 7 of 9 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers. Caleb Grill and Noah Carter added 15 points apiece. Grill had seven rebounds. It was a two-man show for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton scored 34 points, sinking 8 of 10 shots — with three 3s — and 15 of 20 foul shots. Joe French scored 30, but he made just 10 of 27 shots, 4 of 14 from distance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.