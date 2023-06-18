Earthquakes, Timbers play to scoreless draw

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel de Sousa Brito finished with four saves for San Jose, David Bingham saved two shots for Portland and the Earthquakes and Timbers played to a scoreless draw. San Jose (7-5-6) remains unbeaten at home this season through nine matches with a 6-0-3 record. Portland (5-7-6), which was trying to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season, is 4-6-6 all-time at San Jose. The Timbers have yet to host San Jose this season. The Earthquakes are 0-12-4 all-time in Portland. Daniel was shaken up in a head-to-head collision with teammate Tanner Beason with about 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Daniel finished the match and was in goal when Dairon Asprilla’s shot bounced off the post in the second minute of stoppage time.

