Earthquakes start fast, hold off Real Salt Lake 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse and Rodrigues scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the San Jose Earthquakes held off Real Salt Lake for a 2-1 victory. Ebobisse’s ninth goal of the season for San Jose (10-9-10) came in the 2nd minute. Rodriguez, a defender, found the net for the first time. Cristian Espinoza notched assists on both goals. Cristian Arango connected for a fourth time this season for Real Salt Lake (11-10-7), scoring unassisted in the 44th minute to complete the scoring.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.