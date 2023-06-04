Earthquakes, Rapids play to scoreless draw

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Daniel de Sousa Brito saved five shots in goal for San Jose as the Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids played to a scoreless draw. Marko Ilic did not have to make a save to earn the clean sheet for Colorado (2-8-7), which is still in search of its first win at home this season. The Rapids entered play having gone 6-0-5 in their last 11 home matches with San Jose (6-5-5). Colorado has lost six straight matches in all competitions, including a club-record five in a row at home.

