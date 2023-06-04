Earthquakes, Rapids play to scoreless draw

By The Associated Press
Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry, right, pursues the ball with San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill, left, in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Daniel de Sousa Brito saved five shots in goal for San Jose as the Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids played to a scoreless draw. Marko Ilic did not have to make a save to earn the clean sheet for Colorado (2-8-7), which is still in search of its first win at home this season. The Rapids entered play having gone 6-0-5 in their last 11 home matches with San Jose (6-5-5). Colorado has lost six straight matches in all competitions, including a club-record five in a row at home.

