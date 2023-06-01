Earthquakes end long road skid with 1-0 victory over Sounders

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored out of the gates in the second half and Daniel de Sousa Brito made it stand up as the San Jose Earthquakes snapped a 14-match winless skid on the road with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders. Ebobisse ended a scoreless match when he took passes from Rodrigues and Cristian Espinoza in the 48th minute and scored his sixth goal of the season. Daniel, as the Earthquakes goalkeeper prefers to be called, finished with eight saves to earn the clean sheet. Stefan Frei saved two shots for the Sounders, who have lost three of four at home after a 10-match unbeaten run. The Earthquakes (6-5-4) beat Seattle (8-6-2) for a third straight time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.