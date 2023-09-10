Earthquakes, DC United play to scoreless draw

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel de Sousa Britto finished with eight saves to help the San Jose Earthquakes earn a 0-0 draw with D.C. United. Daniel had five saves in the first half for San Jose (9-9-10). Alex Bono had two saves in his third start of the season for DC United (9-12-7) to earn the clean sheet. Both of Bono’s saves came in the first half. The Earthquakes lost defender Tanner Beason to a red card in the 90th minute.

