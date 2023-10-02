Early Red Sox offseason means start of search for new baseball boss, planning to remember Wakefield

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox president Sam Kennedy says the person who replaces fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom could have a very different role. It might even be more than one person. Kennedy says “you’d be irresponsible not to consider all options.” Bloom was fired with less than three weeks left in the season after failing to meet his mandate to shed payroll while still winning in the major leagues and building a successful farm system at the same time. The only thing that seems certain is that Alex Cora will be back as manager – for 2024 and likely beyond. Although the Red Sox skipper had mentioned wanting to have a front office role at some point, he says he’s content in his current job.

