Early red card hampers Barcelona in Champions League loss to Monaco

MONACO (AP) — Barcelona’s perfect start to the season has ended with a 2-1 loss at Monaco in the revamped Champions League. It happened after defender Eric Garcia was sent off after 11 minutes. Garcia pulled back Takumi Minamino when the Japan forward intercepted a panicky pass out from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. Barca won its first five Spanish league games under new coach Hansi Flick but Monaco led in the 16th through midfielder Maghnes Akliouche. Teenage superstar Lamine Yamal equalized for Barca in the 28th. UEFA says Yamal became the second-youngest scorer in Champions League history at 17 years and 68 days. Nigerian forward George Ilenikhena restored Monaco’s lead in the 71st.

