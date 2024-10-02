Early reaction to Utah Hockey Club strong as it enters crowded Salt Lake market

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz did more than carve out a place in this city. They became a Salt Lake City institution. The Utah Hockey Club is hoping to do the same. The Jazz continued to draw sellout crowds long after Stockton-to-Malone eventually turned into a rebuilding team. There is room for more than one major professional team. The arrival of the team formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes sparked enormous interest. More than 34,000 season-ticket deposits made in the first 48 hours. Only 8% of those deposits for the Utah Hockey Club also were Jazz season-ticket holders.

