Early grand slam by Branch sends Georgia cruising past UNC Wilmington for 11-2 win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kolby Branch hit a grand slam home run in the bottom of the second and that proved more than enough as Georgia dismantled UNC Wilmington 11-2 in the Athens Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Tre Phelps singled to center field to start the second for Georgia and Dillon Carter was hit by a pitch. Fernando Gonzalez reached on a fielder’s choice, a Phelps advanced to third. Clayton Chadwick drew a walk and that set the stage for Branch — the No. 9 hitter — whose blast created a 5-1 lead that was never threatened. UNC Wilmington will face Georgia Tech on Sunday for the right to face Georgia later in the day.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.