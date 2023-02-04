Early goals send Roma to 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Two almost identical goals in the opening six minutes have set Roma on the way to a comfortable 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A. Roma has moved level on points with second-placed Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri host defending champion AC Milan in the derby on Sunday. Roma is two points ahead of Lazio, Atalanta and AC Milan. Cremonese’s Serie A future looks ever more bleak after failing to continue its cup exploits in the league. Cremonese lost at home to Lecce 2-0 to leave it rock bottom of Serie A. It is 10 points from safety.

