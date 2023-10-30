Early angst aside, Alabama-LSU game is once again a huge factor in SEC West

Alabama and LSU enter their annual SEC West showdown having both emerged from some stumbles. The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide host the 13th-ranked Tigers on Saturday night with both having ambitions that begin with division titles. The winner of this game has gone on to play in the SEC Championship game in 10 of the past 12 seasons. LSU has had some defensive struggles, while Alabama’s biggest problems have come on offense.

