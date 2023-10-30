Early angst aside, Alabama-LSU game is once again a huge factor in SEC West

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks to the Alabama student section to salute the fans postgame, a rare occurrence, after an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Saban had asked for fans to be loud and help build momentum during his call-in show earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

Alabama and LSU enter their annual SEC West showdown having both emerged from some stumbles. The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide host the 13th-ranked Tigers on Saturday night with both having ambitions that begin with division titles. The winner of this game has gone on to play in the SEC Championship game in 10 of the past 12 seasons. LSU has had some defensive struggles, while Alabama’s biggest problems have come on offense.

