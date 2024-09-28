Earle’s 4th-quarter TD pass to Fitzpatrick sends Marshall to 27-20 win over Western Michigan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Stone Earle threw three touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking toss in the fourth quarter, and Marshall beat Western Michigan 27-20 on Saturday. Earle hit Christian Fitzpartrick down the left side for a 34-yard touchdown with 7:39 remaining to take the lead. The touchdown came after Jaden Yates recovered a fumble at the Marshall 30 and then the Thundering Herd advanced 36 yards on two A.J. Turner rushes. Western Michigan took the next seven minutes to drive down the field and reached the Marshall 5 with a third-and-1. But Jaden Nixon was dropped for a 2-yard loss and Hayden Wolff overthrew a receiver in the back of the end zone.

