DETROIT (AP) — Earl “The Twirl” Cureton, who won two NBA championships in 12 seasons in the league, has died. He was 66. Cureton served as a community ambassador for the Detroit Pistons for the last 10 years. The Pistons said he passed away “unexpectedly.” No other information was provided by the team. Cureton averaged 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 674 NBA games. He played for Philly, Detroit, Chicago, the Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte, Houston and Toronto. He was part of championship teams with the 1982-83 76ers and 93-94 Rockets.

