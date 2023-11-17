Eaglin runs for 207 yards and 2 TDs to lead Alabama A&M past Mississippi Valley State 30-21

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Donovan Eaglin ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns and Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 30-21 in the season finale for both teams. Eaglin’s 17-yard scoring run on the game’s second drive made it 7-0 and Alabama A&M led for the remainder. Mississippi Valley State turned it over on the ensuing drive and the Bulldogs proceeded to go on a five-play, 61-yard drive that ended when Quincy Casey threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Cameron Young for a 14-0 lead. Ty’Jarian Williams threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns for Mississippi Valley State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.