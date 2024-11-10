Eaglin runs for 145 yards and 5 TDs as Alabama A&M beats UAPB 52-24

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Donovan Eaglin ran for 145 yards and five touchdowns and Alabama A&M finished with 346 yards rushing as the Bulldogs beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52-24. After UAPB failed to convert a fourth-and-2 near midfield, Eaglin’s first touchdown run, from 17-yards out, gave Alabama A&M (4-5, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the lead for good early in the second quarter. Eaglin added TD runs of 18 and 2 yards in the second quarter and ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the third to make it 49-17. Tavon Hardwick returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter for UAPB (3-7, 2-4) and Mekhi Hagens threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to JaVonnie Gibson to cap the scoring in the closing seconds.

