Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is inactive for Philadelphia’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith is inactive for their showdown with the Baltimore Ravens because of a hamstring injury. Smith will miss a second straight game for the Eagles. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Baltimore also has a couple of notable inactives. Safety Marcus Williams is a healthy scratch, and pass-rushing standout Kyle Van Noy is out with hamstring and neck issues. Nose tackle Michael Pierce is active for the Ravens. He’s been on injured reserve for the past four games with a calf problem.

