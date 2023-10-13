Eagles will be without Jalen Carter and Darius Slay, while the Jets won’t have D.J. Reed again

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ruled out against the New York Jets with an ankle injury that occurred during practice Wednesday. Cornerback Darius Slay missed practice all week with a knee injury. Jets cornerback D.J. Reed was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a concussion. Fellow cornerback Sauce Gardner also missed practice Friday with an illness and was listed as questionable, but coach Robert Saleh thought he’d be fine to play. Backup cornerback Brandin Echols and special teams ace Justin Hardee were both ruled out with hamstring injuries. Rookie wide receiver and kick returner Xavier Gipson was limited with an ankle injury.

