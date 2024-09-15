Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown out for Monday’s game because of hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug Benc]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Monday’s home opener against Atlanta with a hamstring injury. Brown, who had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 win against Green Bay, appeared on Friday’s injury report. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Brown “got a little tight in practice” but offered no other specifics.

