Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown out for Monday’s game because of hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Monday’s home opener against Atlanta with a hamstring injury. Brown, who had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 win against Green Bay, appeared on Friday’s injury report. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Brown “got a little tight in practice” but offered no other specifics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.