Eagles’ “tush push” becoming the NFL’s most unstoppable play

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The most unstoppable play in the NFL was on full display under the bright lights Monday night. When the Philadelphia Eagles need a yard, they often resort to the “tush push.” Quarterback Jalen Hurts lines up under center with two or three players behind him. He takes the snap, the offensive line surges forward and Hurts gets a big push from behind. It almost always works. Even when it doesn’t, the Eagles do it again. Hurts was stopped short of the end zone on third down from the 1 in the third quarter of a 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. So Philadelphia went for it on fourth down and scored.

