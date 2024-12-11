Eagles stars Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown say relationship is ‘good’ after teammate suggests fissure

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown both say they’re in a good place with their relationship. Hurts and Brown each downplayed any hint of a fissure between the two after defensive end Brandon Graham appeared this week on a Philadelphia sports radio station and suggested there was friction between the Pro Bowl duo. The two were close friends long before they became teammates and Hurts is the godfather for Brown’s daughter. The Eagles are 11-2 and play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Hurts threw three TD passes to Brown in a 35-13 win in 2022.

