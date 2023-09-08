Eagles star edge rusher Haason Reddick set to go after thumb surgery last month

Haason Reddick won’t let thumb surgery keep him off the field. The Pro Bowl edge rusher hasn’t missed a game in his first six seasons. Reddick will line up Sunday and go after Mac Jones when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New England Patriots. The second-team All-Pro is aiming to build off a season in which he had a career-high 16 sacks plus 3 1/2 more in the playoffs. Reddick specializes in making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. He’s had at least 11 sacks in each of the last three seasons after totaling just 8 1/2 in his first three in Arizona.

