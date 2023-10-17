Eagles sign wide receiver Julio Jones to add veteran depth to receiving corps

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Julio Jones to add veteran depth to their receiving corps. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t played since last season, his lone one with Tampa Bay. Jones had just 24 catches for 299 yards receiving with the Buccaneers. The 34-year-old has been slowed by injuries and hasn’t played in more than 10 games in a season since 2019. The Eagles needed a third option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith once Quez Watkins went on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

