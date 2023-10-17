Eagles sign wide receiver Julio Jones to add veteran depth to receiving corps

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones walks the sideline during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, adding veteran depth to their receiving corps. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver hasn't played since he finished his lone season with Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Menendez]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Julio Jones to add veteran depth to their receiving corps. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t played since last season, his lone one with Tampa Bay. Jones had just 24 catches for 299 yards receiving with the Buccaneers. The 34-year-old has been slowed by injuries and hasn’t played in more than 10 games in a season since 2019. The Eagles needed a third option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith once Quez Watkins went on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

