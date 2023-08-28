Eagles sign cornerback Isaiah Rodgers months after NFL suspension for gambling

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, two months after he was waived by the Indianapolis Colts after the NFL suspended Rodgers and two other players indefinitely for gambling on NFL games last season. The Eagles placed him on the reserve/suspended list on Monday. Rodgers can’t seek reinstatement until after the upcoming season. Rodgers will not be with the Eagles this season and will rejoin the team in 2024 should the NFL lift his suspension.

