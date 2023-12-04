Eagles sign 3-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard to 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard to a contract for the rest of the season. Leonard should be available to play for the Eagles on Sunday night against Dallas. Leonard visited with both the Eagles and Cowboys after the Colts waived him late last month. He complained publicly about decreased playing time this season with the Colts. Leonard made three All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons with the Colts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.