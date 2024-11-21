Eagles seek 7th straight win while Rams try to keep pace in crowded NFC West race

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night as the NFC East leaders and Super Bowl contenders seek their seventh straight win. The Eagles are coming off a 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders. The Rams got back on track with a 28-22 win at the New England Patriots, a result which puts them one game back of the Arizona Cardinals in the division race. Philadelphia has been supercharged by the signing of free agent RB Saquon Barkley, who has 1,137 rushing yards through 10 games.

