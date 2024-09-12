Eagles return home to host Falcons on Monday night

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaves to field after their win against the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner]

After opening their season with a victory in Brazil, the Eagles return home to face Kirk Cousins and the Falcons on Monday night. After late-season struggles in 2023, Philadelphia is looking to make another deep postseason run after reaching the Super Bowl following the 2022 season. Cousins hopes to bounce back from a disappointing debut in Atlanta’s Week 1 defeat to the Steelers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.