Eagles return home to host Falcons on Monday night

After opening their season with a victory in Brazil, the Eagles return home to face Kirk Cousins and the Falcons on Monday night. After late-season struggles in 2023, Philadelphia is looking to make another deep postseason run after reaching the Super Bowl following the 2022 season. Cousins hopes to bounce back from a disappointing debut in Atlanta’s Week 1 defeat to the Steelers.

