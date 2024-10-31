Eagles return home looking to defeat struggling Jaguars
After road wins at the Giants and Bengals, Philadelphia returns home to play an AFC opponent for the second straight week while looking to win its fourth game in a row. Doug Pederson, who led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory, returns to Philadelphia looking to get the Jaguars on track after a slow start.
