Eagles return from bye needing a win against struggling Browns

After getting routed at Tampa Bay to drop to 2-2, the Eagles return from a bye week to face the struggling Cleveland Browns at home. Philadelphia hasn’t looked like a team that appears to have the talent for a deep playoff run. The Browns’ offense has struggled mightily in three straight losses. Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson has been sacked a league-high 26 times, looks indecisive when he has protection and hasn’t passed for 200 yards in a game this season. He could be benched if things don’t turn around quickly.

