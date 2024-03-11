Eagles reach free-agent deals with Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to contracts with former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, according to two people familiar with the deals. Barkley is set to sign a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed and $37.75 million overall, while Huff is getting a three-year deal for $51 million, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday. Barkley ran for 962 yards and six touchdowns last season in 14 seasons and had 41 catches, including four TDs. Huff has 17 1/2 career sacks, 65 total tackles and one forced fumble in four seasons with the Jets.

