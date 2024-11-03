Eagles RB Saquon Barkley amazes with backward hurdle for first down reception

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley hurdled a Jaguars defender backward as part of an acrobatic 14-yard reception that gave the Eagles a first down. Barkley took a short pass from Jalen Hurts and faked out one defender and used a spin move that left another Jaguars defender flailing on the ground before he pulled off a split-leg, backward leap over Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones for the 14-yard gain. Barkley also had a 20-yard touchdown catch in the first half that put the Eagles up 7-0.

