Eagles RB Saquon Barkley amazes with backward hurdle for first down reception

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley hurdled a Jaguars defender backward as part of an acrobatic 14-yard reception that gave the Eagles a first down. Barkley took a short pass from Jalen Hurts and faked out one defender and used a spin move that left another Jaguars defender flailing on the ground before he pulled off a split-leg, backward leap over Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones for the 14-yard gain. Barkley also had a 20-yard touchdown catch in the first half that put the Eagles up 7-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.