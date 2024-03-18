Eagles QB Kenny Pickett mum on moving on from Steelers, ready for ‘good reset’ as backup in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kenny Pickett is ready for a fresh start in Philadelphia. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded the quarterback to the Eagles last week. Pickett will serve as the backup QB to Jalen Hurts. The move came hours after the Steelers signed nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year deal. Pickett said Monday that he “just thought it was time” for him to leave Pittsburgh and called the move to Philadelphia a “good reset.” The New Jersey native grew up an Eagles fan.

