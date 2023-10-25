Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely to start with knee injury Sunday against Washington

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is expected to start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against Washington while playing through an injury to his left knee. In the second half of a 31-17 victory over Miami, Hurts played with a brace on his left knee yet still led the Eagles on a go-ahead drive. Hurts didn’t specify when he was injured except to say it wasn’t in the game against the Dolphins. The defending NFC champions are 6-1 and surely can’t afford to lose Hurts for any length of time.

