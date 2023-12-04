Eagles QB Jalen Hurts evaluated for concussion vs 49ers, returns for loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was checked for a concussion and left Sunday’s game against San Francisco in the fourth quarter. Hurts was 17-of-29 passing for 196 yards and scored a rushing touchdown before he was forced out late in the game. Hurts was last season’s NFL MVP runner-up. He jogged off the field in the fourth and went straight to the locker room.

