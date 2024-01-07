Eagles playing without starters Smith, Slay, Swift and Cox against Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are playing without starters DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay, D’Andre Swift and Fletcher Cox with their playoff seed still at stake in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Smith, Swfit and Slay are all out with injuries. Cox was not listed on any injury report and was rested ahead of next week’s playoff game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.