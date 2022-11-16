Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards and three touchdowns. Goedert will miss at least the Eagles’ next four games, starting Sunday at Indianapolis. He can return in Week 15 against Chicago. The Eagles also placed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on IR, which opened the door to sign Joseph. The veteran is a two-time Pro Bowl pick with 25 career sacks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.