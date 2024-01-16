Eagles must decide fate of coach Nick Sirianni, rest of his staff following epic collapse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie must decide the fate of coach Nick Sirianni and the rest of the staff following one of the biggest meltdowns in NFL history. The defending NFC champions won’t be going back to the Super Bowl. They’re heading into a potentially turbulent offseason after an early vacation that few could have imagined heading into December. Despite a 34-17 regular-season record and three playoff appearances in three seasons, including coming up just short in the Super Bowl last year against Kansas City, Sirianni is on the hot seat.

