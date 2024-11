Eagles lose star receiver A.J. Brown against Jacksonville to knee injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown left Sunday’s game against Jacksonville with a knee injury. Brown was slow to get up following his final catch of the game late in the first half. He had two catches for 36 yards before he was ruled out in the second half. Brown already missed three games this season with a hamstring injury. He has two 100-yard receiving games this season and entered Sunday with 21 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

