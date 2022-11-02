Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history when they visit the one-win Houston Texans. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 10 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He threw a career-high four touchdown passes last week to lead the Eagles to a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) chases Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith