Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history when they visit the one-win Houston Texans. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 10 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He threw a career-high four touchdown passes last week to lead the Eagles to a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.