Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Eagles 35-13. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton]

The Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history when they visit the one-win Houston Texans. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 10 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He threw a career-high four touchdown passes last week to lead the Eagles to a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh.

