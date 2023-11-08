Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is out with a Lisfranc injury, AP sources say

Philadelphia Eagles starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean has a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot and will be out of the lineup indefinitely, according to two people familiar with the injury. Both people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t released details said Dean is seeking another medical opinion. A third-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2022, Dean previously spent time on injured reserve this season with an injury to his right foot. One person said Dean has had problems with footwear this season. He had to switch to new cleats because the ones he wore in college and throughout his rookie year were discontinued.

