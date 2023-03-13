Eagles’ Jason Kelce set to return for 13th season

By The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. Eagles center Jason Kelce tweeted on Monday, March 13, 2023, that he would return for a 13th NFL season.(AP Photo/Doug Benc, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug Benc]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce tweeted on Monday that he would return for a 13th NFL season. Kelce has long been the heart of the Eagles and one of the top centers in the league. Kelce was a free agent and can’t officially sign with the Eagles until Wednesday. Kelce is a big fan favorite and has done it all outside the football field. He performed the national anthem at a 76ers game, partied with the Phanatic and pounded a beer to a roaring ovation at a Phillies playoff game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.