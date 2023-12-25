Eagles’ Jalen Hurts sets NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a QB in a season with 15

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts scored yet another touchdown on the “tush push” that gave him the NFL record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in a season with 15. Hurts scored on a 1-yard run early in the first quarter to give the Philadelphia Eagles a 7-0 lead over the New York Giants on Monday. Carolina’s Cam Newton held the record at 14 rushing touchdowns for a QB in 2011.

