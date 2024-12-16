Eagles’ Jalen Hurts says he’s playing with broken finger on non-throwing hand

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he played through a broken finger on his non-throwing hand in Sunday’s 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hurts finished with 290 yards passing and two touchdowns, and he also ran for a score. He says the broken finger affected his play. Hurts appeared to suffer the injury last week against Carolina. He was listed on the injury report this past week with a finger issue on his left hand. Hurts says he doesn’t think the injury got any worse.

