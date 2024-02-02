Eagles’ Isaiah Rodgers Sr. says bets that led to his NFL suspension were for others, not himself

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. says in an interview with ESPN that bets placed from his account that led to him being suspended by the NFL last year were made for people other than himself. Rodgers was with the Indianapolis Colts when he was suspended last June for violating the league’s gambling policy. He was waived by the Colts that same day. Rodgers was signed by the Eagles in August and placed on the reserve/suspended list. He’s eligible to apply for reinstatement by the NFL after the Super Bowl.

