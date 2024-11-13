Eagles host Commanders with NFC East supremacy on the line

The Philadelphia Eagles put their five-game winning streak on the line on Thursday night against Washington in a matchup of the top two teams in the NFC East. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has at least one touchdown pass, rushing touchdown and a 100-plus rating in four straight games, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to do that. Hurts also has at least 10 rushing scores in four consecutive years, another first for a quarterback. He is fourth in the NFL with 22 total touchdowns.

