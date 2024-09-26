Eagles heading to Florida where they will try to avenge a lopsided playoff loss to Bucs

Philadelphia looks to improve to 3-1 and avenge a loss to Tampa Bay in last season’s playoffs when the Eagles visit the Buccaneers. The Bucs also take a 2-1 record into the matchup after playing poorly a week ago in a 26-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. Jalen Hurts leads a Philadelphia offense that is relying heavily on running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Dallas Goedert in the absence of injured receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs figure to try to get top receiver Mike Evans more involved after sputtering offensively against the Broncos. The teams split two games last season, with the Eagles winning in the regular season and the Bucs ending Philadelphia’s season in the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.