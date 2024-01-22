Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai has been fired by coach Nick Sirianni, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move. Desai lost his play calling duties to assistant coach Matt Patricia in December. The Eagles went from 10-1 to losing in the wild-card round to Tampa Bay after finishing 11-6 in the regular season. Desai replaced Jonathan Gannon, who left Philadelphia to become the head coach in Arizona after the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

