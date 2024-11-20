Eagles DE Bryce Huff set for surgery on left wrist

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff is set for surgery on his left wrist on Thursday, a move that could allow him to return at the end of the season. Huff left the New York Jets in free agency and signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles. Huff had 17 1/2 career sacks, 65 total tackles and one forced fumble in four seasons with the Jets. Even before he hurt his wrist, Huff struggled in his first season in Philadelphia. He has just 2 1/2 sacks and four quarterback hits this season and his snap count has dipped since he was injured ahead of a game earlier this month against Jacksonville. He had been playing with a cast on his wrist that left his thumb immobilized.

