Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss the Seahawks game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss at least Monday night’s game at Seattle. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni declined Saturday to say how much time Slay was expected to miss. The 32-year-old Slay has started 12 games for the Eagles this season. He missed the Eagles’ loss to the Jets earlier this season with a knee issue.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.