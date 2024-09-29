Eagles coach says team has to ‘make some changes’ after dismal start in loss to Bucs

By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, right, and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — After Jalen Hurts and the Eagles fell behind by 24 points and didn’t cross midfield until the second quarter following a dismal start, coach Nick Sirianni said Philadelphia has to “make some changes.” The Eagles were held without an offensive yard for more than a quarter of their 33-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday in the first matchup between the teams since the Buccaneers’ one-sided playoff win last season. Philadelphia trailed 24-0 midway through the second quarter and had been outgained 254-0 over the stretch.

