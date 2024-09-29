Eagles coach says team has to ‘make some changes’ after dismal start in loss to Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — After Jalen Hurts and the Eagles fell behind by 24 points and didn’t cross midfield until the second quarter following a dismal start, coach Nick Sirianni said Philadelphia has to “make some changes.” The Eagles were held without an offensive yard for more than a quarter of their 33-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday in the first matchup between the teams since the Buccaneers’ one-sided playoff win last season. Philadelphia trailed 24-0 midway through the second quarter and had been outgained 254-0 over the stretch.

